China's Xi Jinping decries protectionism, touts Silk Road

"It's very important for us and our companies that the calls for our projects under the Belt and Road initiative are transparent, that they are non-discriminatory, and that they comply with global standards", German Economic Minister Brigitte Zypries said at the trade panel yesterday. China on Tuesday said "the door will always remain open" to India for joining its One Belt, One Road initiative but did not offer any new ideas to resolve the issue of the "flagship" project, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor , passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.