China's OBOR initiative may create political and economic instability in South Asia: Experts
NEW DELHI: India is closely watching China's growing influence over Southeast Asian countries. Although India has undertaken infrastructure and capacity building projects in these countries over the past three years, under the Narendra Modi government's Act East Policy, experts warn that massive Chinese investments under its 'One Belt, One Road' initiative may create political and economic instability in the region, impacting India.
