China expects Sri Lanka to create a positive environment for cooperation projects, investment
May 16, Beijing: China has expressed willingness to carry out cooperation projects with Sri Lanka expecting Sri Lanka to create a positive environment for Chinese investments and projects. Meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said that China is willing to carry out cooperation projects with Sri Lanka under market rules, an official statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC