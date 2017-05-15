China expects Sri Lanka to create a p...

China expects Sri Lanka to create a positive environment for cooperation projects, investment

Colombo Page

May 16, Beijing: China has expressed willingness to carry out cooperation projects with Sri Lanka expecting Sri Lanka to create a positive environment for Chinese investments and projects. Meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said that China is willing to carry out cooperation projects with Sri Lanka under market rules, an official statement said.

Chicago, IL

