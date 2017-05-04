CERN to assist Sri Lanka to develop P...

CERN to assist Sri Lanka to develop Physics teaching and scientific collaboration

May 08, Colombo: Minister of Science, Technology and Research, Susil Premajayantha has announced that a Steering Committee will be established in Sri Lanka to develop physics education at the high school and university levels and to strengthen cooperation with the European Organization for Nuclear Research , the Sri Lanka mission in Geneva said. The Committee would comprise a core group drawn from universities and relevant agencies, such as the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, COSTI, NSF, etc.

