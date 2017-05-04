Cabinet decision to approve Sri Lanka...

Cabinet decision to approve Sri Lanka's first-ever National Reconciliation Policy historic - ONUR

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 07, Colombo: The Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday approved the proposal made by President Maithripala Sirisena to implement the National Reconciliation Policy drafted by Office for National Unity and Reconciliation , Chaired by Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga. The policy was prepared by discussing with all the relevant parties to affirm reconciliation and coexistence in the country and to prevent a future conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC