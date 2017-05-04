Cabinet decision to approve Sri Lanka's first-ever National Reconciliation Policy historic - ONUR

May 07, Colombo: The Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday approved the proposal made by President Maithripala Sirisena to implement the National Reconciliation Policy drafted by Office for National Unity and Reconciliation , Chaired by Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga. The policy was prepared by discussing with all the relevant parties to affirm reconciliation and coexistence in the country and to prevent a future conflict.

