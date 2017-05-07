'Border Girls' take on male roles to help Sri Lanka recover from civil war
Women and girls whose male relatives were killed in Sri Lanka's brutal civil war are now helping the country recover, taking on roles formerly reserved for men and heading to schools and universities to complete their education. The so-called "Border Girls" mostly come from towns and villages which formed a human buffer zone between the opposing sides during the 27-year conflict, which ended in 2009 and left tens of thousands of civilians dead, many of them killed in the war's bloody final phase.
