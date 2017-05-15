Australian naval ship arrives at Sri Lanka's Trincomalee Port

May 16, Colombo: The Australian Border Force Cutter Ocean Shield, the offshore patrol vessel operated by the Australian Border Force arrived at the Port of Trincomalee on Tuesday, May 16 on a two-day official visit. A group of senior officers attached to the Eastern Naval Command made an inspection visit on-board ABFC Ocean Shield when the ship was berthed at the Ashroff Jetty.

