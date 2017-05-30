Australia and Sri Lanka sign new partnership to fight Chronic Kidney Disease
May 26, Sydney: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today visited Australia's nuclear agency, the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization , on an inspection tour to see its advanced research on utilization of nuclear science for disease diagnosis and medicine. The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization , signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Presidential Taskforce for Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease to assist in Sri Lanka's fight against chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology .
