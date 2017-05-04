Asylum seekers who sheltered Snowden fear their fate could soon be sealed
Asylum seekers who sheltered former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden in Hong Kong fear they could soon be deported, while their lawyer has accused the government of a "superficial" screening of their cases. Ajith Pushpakumara, a former soldier from Sri Lanka who filed a claim in 2006, will have a final interview on Monday at the Immigration Department's removal assessment section.
