[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages
Sri Lankan food fest at Millennium Seoul Hilton Millennium Seoul Hilton's flagship buffet restaurant Cafe 395 will host a Sri Lankan food festival from May 17 to 26 in cooperation with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Seoul. Chef Selliah Karuppan from Colombo Hilton in Sri Lanka will fly to Seoul for the event, which will feature authentic Sri Lankan dishes, including a prawn salad, sting hopper pillaw, beans tempered, egg and plain hoppers with condiments, pumpkin custard and bibikkan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC