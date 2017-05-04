[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and pa...

Sri Lankan food fest at Millennium Seoul Hilton Millennium Seoul Hilton's flagship buffet restaurant Cafe 395 will host a Sri Lankan food festival from May 17 to 26 in cooperation with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Seoul. Chef Selliah Karuppan from Colombo Hilton in Sri Lanka will fly to Seoul for the event, which will feature authentic Sri Lankan dishes, including a prawn salad, sting hopper pillaw, beans tempered, egg and plain hoppers with condiments, pumpkin custard and bibikkan.

