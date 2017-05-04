Another Sri Lankan arrested in India passport racket
May 06, Mumbai: The local Sahar police of Mumbai on Friday arrested another Sri Lankan national in connection with the forged passport racket case that was busted by Sahar police in March, Indian media reported. With the latest arrest, Sahar police have arrested a total of eight foreign nationals including four British and four Sri Lankans.
