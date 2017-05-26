6 killed, several missing in landslid...

6 killed, several missing in landslides in southern Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least six people were killed and several others went missing when two landslides were reported from different locations in Bulathsinhala in Sri Lanka's southern Kalutara District on Friday following strong winds and heavy rainfalls, police said. Meanwhile, police said that several people were also missing due to a flood situation in Agalawatta of Kalutara district and the tri forces and rescue teams had been deployed on rescue missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC