6 killed, several missing in landslides in southern Sri Lanka

At least six people were killed and several others went missing when two landslides were reported from different locations in Bulathsinhala in Sri Lanka's southern Kalutara District on Friday following strong winds and heavy rainfalls, police said. Meanwhile, police said that several people were also missing due to a flood situation in Agalawatta of Kalutara district and the tri forces and rescue teams had been deployed on rescue missions.

