Young MPs from Asia Pacific gather in Sri Lanka to tackle regional violent extremism

More than 50 young parliamentarians from Asia-Pacific countries gathered in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a two-day meeting to discuss their role in advancing an inclusive and peaceful society and preventing violent extremism in the region. A statement by the UN Office in Colombo said the Inter-Parliamentary Union , the Parliament of Sri Lanka, and United Nations Development Programme jointly convened the Regional Meeting of Young Parliamentarians of the Asia-Pacific region to engage on preventing violent extremism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.