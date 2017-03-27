USS Comstock participates in humanitarian assistance training in Sri Lanka
Apr 01, Colombo: USS Comstock departed Sri Lanka today following a week of exchanges with the Sri Lankan Navy and Marine Corps. These exercises focused on improving humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts and coordination, the third such military-to-military exchange between U.S. Sailors and Marines and their Sri Lankan counterparts in the past 12 months, the U.S. Embassy said.
