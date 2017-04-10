UN expects Sri Lankan peacekeeping troops to be vetted for past implications of sexual abuse
Apr 14, New York: The United Nations expect the member states contributing troops to peace keeping operations to ensure that none of the soldiers being deployed to UN missions are not implicated in any sexual abuse, the Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said Thursday. The Spokesman said the UN expects Sri Lanka to do the same and ensure that everyone being deployed is vetted for past implication of sexual abuse.
