Two chefs arrested for food poisoning deaths in Eastern Sri Lanka

Apr 09

Apr 09, Ampara: Sri Lanka police in Ampara have arrested two chefs in connection with a fatal food poisoning incident where three people died and another 203 were hospitalized. Three people died after consuming food served at a ceremony held in Wanagamuwa Jumma Mosque in Eragama, Ampara last Wednesday .

