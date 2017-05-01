Asia-Pacific policymakers at a high-level United Nations dialogue in Bangkok today concluded that tax policy and public expenditure management will play a central role in effectively pursuing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Finance ministers, central bank chiefs, senior government officials and experts from 37 countries participated in the Fourth High-Level Follow-up Dialogue on Financing for Development in Asia and the Pacific, co-hosted by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and the Government of Sri Lanka from 28 to 29 April.

