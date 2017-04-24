Tamils and Muslims stage Hartal paral...

Tamils and Muslims stage Hartal paralyzing Sri Lanka's North-East

Apr 27, Colombo: Tamil and Muslim groups in the North-East have staged a Hartal today calling for the government to listen to their grievances. Majority of businesses, schools and offices are closed in the region in protest and the long distance transportation services also have come to a halt.

