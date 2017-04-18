Tamil Nadu court releases seven Sri L...

Tamil Nadu court releases seven Sri Lankan fishermen

28 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 19, Colombo: The local judicial magistrate court in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday ordered the release of seven Sri Lankan fishermen, arrested on April 6 for allegedly straying into Indian territorial waters. Chief Judicial Magistrate-in-Charge Inba Karthick passed the order following a communique from the Tamil Nadu government, Q branch police said.

