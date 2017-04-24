SriLankan Airlines further enhances service excellence for passengers of all airlines at BIA
Apr 22, Colombo: SriLankan Airlines further enhanced its customer service capabilities with more specialized training for its airport service staff at Bandaranaike International Airport to serve passengers of all airlines even better. SriLankan Airlines is the sole airport ground handler for all airlines that operate to BIA in Colombo, where it annually handles nearly 9 million passenger movements on approximately 70,000 flights.
