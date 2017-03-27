Sri Lanka's Rum Punch launches first ...

Sri Lanka's Rum Punch launches first online custom swimwear design portal 'Fuze'

Apr 01, Colombo: Rum Punch, the chic Sri Lankan resort wear brand inspired by vibrant tropical hues and island lifestyle unveiled a game-changing online swimwear portal as a solution for design customization. Branded 'Fuze' by Rum Punch, the virtual mix of this own-label range offers a multi-platform experience that resonates with the discerning fun-spirited young women of today.

