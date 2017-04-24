Sri Lanka's oil firm workers call off...

Sri Lanka's oil firm workers call off strike over India deal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

According to sources, the new agreement scheduled to be signed during Primer Wickramasinghe's visit to Delhi will see the remaining 84 oil storage tanks developed under a joint venture in the strategically important Trincomalee Port. Thousands of Sri Lankan motorists queued for fuel earlier in the day after the workers went on strike to demand the government scrap the deal which trade unions say would give India too much influence over fuel prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC