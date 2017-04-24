Sri Lanka's oil firm workers call off strike over India deal
According to sources, the new agreement scheduled to be signed during Primer Wickramasinghe's visit to Delhi will see the remaining 84 oil storage tanks developed under a joint venture in the strategically important Trincomalee Port. Thousands of Sri Lankan motorists queued for fuel earlier in the day after the workers went on strike to demand the government scrap the deal which trade unions say would give India too much influence over fuel prices.
