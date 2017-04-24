Sri Lanka's main Tamil political part...

Sri Lanka's main Tamil political party to get rehabilitated LTTE cadres involved in political work

3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 30, Colombo: Ilankai Thamil Arasu Kadchi , the main Tamil party of Sri Lanka's Tamil National Alliance says the party has decided to integrate rehabilitated LTTE cadres in to the party as part of a bid to give them the opportunity to involve in political affairs. ITAK party spokesman, MP and lawyer MA Sumanthiran told media the party took the decision at the party's central committee meeting held in Batticaloa on Saturday .

