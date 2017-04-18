Sri Lanka's cooperative movement can ...

Sri Lanka's cooperative movement can support achieving national...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka can easily achieve its 2030 national Sustainable Development Goals utilizing its massive cooperative sector, as the movement is active among the general population, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen says. "I stress that we can achieve our national Sustainable Development Goals easily if the government and the cooperative movement work together," the Minister said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,446,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC