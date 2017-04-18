Sri Lanka's cooperative movement can support achieving national...
Apr 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka can easily achieve its 2030 national Sustainable Development Goals utilizing its massive cooperative sector, as the movement is active among the general population, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen says. "I stress that we can achieve our national Sustainable Development Goals easily if the government and the cooperative movement work together," the Minister said.
