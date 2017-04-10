Sri Lankan will keep ports unavailable for military activity, PM says
Sri Lanka will make sure no military activity is conducted at its ports, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in Tokyo on Wednesday, as China invests heavily in roads and harbours on the island nation. Beijing, which is fortifying islands in the South China Sea to which it lays claim, has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars in Sri Lanka's infrastructure since the end of the country's civil war in 2009, when Colombo was shunned by Western investors over its human rights record.
