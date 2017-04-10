Sri Lankan UN peacekeepers accused of...

Sri Lankan UN peacekeepers accused of involvement in Haiti child-sex ring

Apr 12, Colombo: United Nations peacekeepers including over 100 Sri Lankan troops allegedly sexually exploited vulnerable women and children in Haiti, an Associated Press investigative report said. An Associated Press investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world.

Chicago, IL

