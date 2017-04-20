Sri Lankan shares snap 11-session winning streak on profit-taking
Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday from a five-month closing high to snap an 11-session winning streak as investors took profits in blue chips that had gained in a rally driven by foreign-buying. The Colombo stock index ended down 0.8 percent at 6,351.26, slipping from its highest close since Nov. 15 hit in the previous session.
