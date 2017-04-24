Sri Lankan shares close at 11-mth high; foreign buying boosts sentiment

Sri Lankan shares closed at a more than 11-month high in heavy trading on Friday as foreign buying for 26 sessions in a row took net inflows into equities to 13.9 billion rupees and boosted sentiment. Foreign investors bought shares worth 708.2 million rupees on a net basis in the session, bringing the year-to-date net equity inflows to 16.4 billion rupees.

