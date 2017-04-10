Sri Lankan rupee weaker on importer d...

Sri Lankan rupee weaker on importer dollar demand; stx up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand and dividend payments outpaced mild inward remittances, dealers said. Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards trading at 153.20/40 per dollar at 0516 GMT, compared with Friday's close of 153.00/10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,235,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC