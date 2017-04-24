Sri Lankan protest demands information on civil war missing
Shops, offices and schools were closed and public transport was halted in Sri Lanka's former civil war region in support of families who are demanding information from the government about loved ones listed as having disappeared during the conflict. The protest Thursday came after weeks of sit-ins by families of missing people across the ethnic Tamil-majority north and east brought no results.
