Sri Lankan President says spiritual leaders are instrumental in the reconciliation process
Apr 10, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena says spiritual leaders are the real messengers who connect the hearts of the people and strengthen reconciliation as wished by every religion. President Sirisena noted that the guidance for reconciliation is witnessed in Thripitaka, Bible, Quran and Bhagavad-Gita.
