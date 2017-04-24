Sri Lankan President invites Malaysian investors to explore investment opportunities in Sri Lanka
Apr 27, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today invited leading Malaysian entrepreneurs to explore possibilities of expanding investment and trade and look for the potential of new trade opportunities in Sri Lanka. The President stated this when the CEO of Malaysia's petrochemical giant, Petronas, Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin with a delegation called on him at the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday.
