Sri Lankan President condoles the deaths of St. Petersburg metro attack

Apr 05, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the loved ones of the victims of Monday's deadly attack on Russia's St. Petersburg metro by a suicide bomber that killed 14 people and injured dozens. In a message to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Sirisena condemning the "dastardly attack in the strongest possible terms" said Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the Russian people and the government.

