Sri Lankan President condoles the deaths of St. Petersburg metro attack
Apr 05, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the loved ones of the victims of Monday's deadly attack on Russia's St. Petersburg metro by a suicide bomber that killed 14 people and injured dozens. In a message to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Sirisena condemning the "dastardly attack in the strongest possible terms" said Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the Russian people and the government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC