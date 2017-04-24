Sri Lankan PM Wickremsinghe to meet PM Modi today; here's his complete schedule
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday on a five-day visit, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold bilateral talks on Wednesday. He is being accompanied by International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrema and Disaster Management Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa.
