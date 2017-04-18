Sri Lankan PM to visit India in April...

Sri Lankan PM to visit India in April-End to finalize agreements - report

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 18, Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will visit New Delhi in the last week of April ahead of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Sri Lanka in May, according to an Indian media report. The visit will take place in the last week of April although the dates were still being finalized, The Wire reported quoting sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC