Sri Lankan PM to visit India in April-End to finalize agreements - report
Apr 18, Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will visit New Delhi in the last week of April ahead of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Sri Lanka in May, according to an Indian media report. The visit will take place in the last week of April although the dates were still being finalized, The Wire reported quoting sources.
