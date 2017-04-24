Sri Lankan new year a time to start a...

Sri Lankan new year a time to start again

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

A pot of milk boiling over marks the start of a new year in the Sri Lankan calendar and it was a ritual Bendigo's 42 families from the island nation took part in at St Theresa's primary school on Saturday morning. Community leader Deeptha Wickramaratna said the new year was a time to let go of past misgivings with friends and family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,637,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC