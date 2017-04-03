Sri Lankan man whose murder charge dr...

Sri Lankan man whose murder charge dropped because of delays faces deportation

Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 10, Montreal: A Sri Lankan Tamil man who had a murder charge dropped last week after a judge ruled it took too long to bring him to trial is facing deportation from Canada because he has a criminal record, according to a report in Montreal Gazette. His trial was supposed to begin at the Montreal courthouse on Monday.

Chicago, IL

