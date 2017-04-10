Sri Lankan, Indian Navies conduct Joi...

Sri Lankan, Indian Navies conduct Joint Hydrographic Survey to upgrade Navigation Charts

Apr 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka and Indian navies are currently conducting a joint hydrography survey off the Southern coast of Sri Lanka, on-board Indian Naval survey vessel INS Darshak. According to the Sri Lanka Navy hydrography service officials, the survey initiated on 30 March is expected to continue in successive three phases, ending on 11 May. On completion of the initial phase of the scheduled survey, INS Darshak, Commanded by Captain Peush Pawsey entered Port of Galle for replenishment, yesterday.

