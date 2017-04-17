Sri Lankan government not involved in housemaid recruitment fee hike, envoy clarifies

Apr 18, Riyadh: Sri Lankan envoy to Saudi Arabia has clarified that the hike in the fees for recruitment of Sri Lankan domestic helpers, including maids is by the private recruiting agents and the Sri Lankan government has no involvement with the fees they charge. Responding to Arab media reports, Sri Lankan Ambassador Azmi Thassim said on Sunday that Reports of a hefty rise in recruitment fees for Sri Lankan domestic helpers, including maids, are misleading.

