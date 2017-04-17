Sri Lankan garbage dump kills many pe...

Sri Lankan garbage dump kills many people

Hopes faded on Sunday for the survival of an estimated 100 people trapped under a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in the Sri Lankan capital. Police say the known death toll from the disaster has risen to 26. Emergency workers are to resume their search on Monday after halting late on Sunday night.

Chicago, IL

