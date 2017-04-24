Sri Lankan exporters' delegation participates in SIAL 2017 Canada

Apr 27, Colombo: The High Commission of Canada today announced the participation of 10 small and medium sized exporters to the international food and beverage trade show SIAL Canada 2017 to be held from 2 to 4 May in Toronto, Canada. In addition to the trade show, these companies will also be participating in a business to business meeting session with Canadian importers as well as undergo a market orientation of Canada.

