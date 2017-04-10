Sri Lanka, Vietnam agree to raise bil...

Sri Lanka, Vietnam agree to raise bilateral trade to US$ 1 billion

Apr 17, Hanoi:

Apr 17, Hanoi: Sri Lanka and Vietnam have agreed to raise the two-way trade turnover to US$ 1 billion in the coming time when the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on Monday. Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe is on an official visit to Vietnam from April 16-18.

Chicago, IL

