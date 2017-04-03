Sri Lanka transforming the private se...

Sri Lanka transforming the private sector into the main domestic engine of growth

Apr 10, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is encouraging the private sector and forming regulations to promote public-private partnerships aiming to turn the private sector into the main engine of growth. The Government is forming a public-private partnerships unit aimed at channeling more capital into infrastructure and the state aims to privatize non-strategic assets, turning the private sector into the main engine of growth, Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has stated during a debate with Euromoney on the financial sector.

