Sri Lanka to construct a tunnel in central hill capital to ease congestion

Apr 05, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has received the cabinet nod to implement a project to construct a tunnel in the central hill capital city of Kandy to ease traffic congestion. As the second largest city in the island, Kandy is geographically located as a nodal point of major road networks in Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

