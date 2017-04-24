Sri Lanka to accede to Madrid Protocol by year end

Apr 25, Colombo: After years of intense background work, Sri Lanka will accede to the Madrid Protocol, the international trademark system by the end of 2017, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen said. According to Minister Bathiudeen, acceding to the Madrid Protocol is a breakthrough for Sri Lanka as it is one of two global treaties of the Madrid System for international Registration of Trademarks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.