Sri Lanka Telecom hosts management committee meeting of two submarine cable maintenance consortiums
Apr 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka's National ICT solutions provider, Sri Lanka Telecom hosted the Management Committee Meeting of two submarine cable maintenance consortiums at Hotel Galadari from 21-24 March in Colombo. The Consortium Parties of the South East Asia and Indian Ocean Cable Maintenance Agreement and the Pacific and Indian Ocean Cable Maintenance Agreement met during the mentioned period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC