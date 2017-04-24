Sri Lanka Telecom hosts management co...

Sri Lanka Telecom hosts management committee meeting of two submarine cable maintenance consortiums

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 26, Colombo: Sri Lanka's National ICT solutions provider, Sri Lanka Telecom hosted the Management Committee Meeting of two submarine cable maintenance consortiums at Hotel Galadari from 21-24 March in Colombo. The Consortium Parties of the South East Asia and Indian Ocean Cable Maintenance Agreement and the Pacific and Indian Ocean Cable Maintenance Agreement met during the mentioned period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC