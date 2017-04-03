Sri Lanka takes 'every possible' measure to develop agriculture to benefit farming community
Apr 08, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has taken every possible measure to strengthen the agriculture sector and the farming community as the main factor for strengthening Sri Lanka's national economy and alleviate poverty is a strong agricultural economy, President Maithripala Sirisena says. The President said the government during the last two years has taken many important decisions for the benefit of the farming community.
