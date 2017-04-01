Sri Lanka stops jumbo flying to New Zealand

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan baby elephant gifted to New Zealand has been prevented from leaving the South Asian island after animal activists said it was cruel to separate her from her family. Six-year-old Nandi was bequeathed to former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key by President Maithripala Sirisena at a meeting in Colombo in February 2016 to mark "excellent bilateral relations" between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.