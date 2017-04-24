Sri Lanka: Sivaram’s life work is direction-setter for future Tamil struggle: Viraj Mendis
Despite the time and space, the paradigm which Sivaram exposed remains the same, says exiled Sinhala activist Viraj Mendis, who has been supporting the cause of Eezham Tamils for more than four decades. Sivaram was talking about the Iraq war and its relevance to the interest of the Americans in Trincomalee harbour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC