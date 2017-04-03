Sri Lanka signs two loan agreements with Saudi Fund for Development

Apr 07, Riyadh: The Saudi Fund for Development signed two loan agreements with Sri Lanka to assist the island nation in two projects, Arab News reported. SFD Adviser Abdullah Al-Shedokhi and Secretary to the Treasury of Sri Lanka Dr. R.H.S Samaratunga signed the SR 263 million agreement for the Mahaweli Left Bank Basin Development and the Wayamba University/Township Development Project.

