Sri Lanka signs two loan agreements w...

Sri Lanka signs two loan agreements with Saudi Fund for Development

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 07, Riyadh: The Saudi Fund for Development signed two loan agreements with Sri Lanka to assist the island nation in two projects, Arab News reported. SFD Adviser Abdullah Al-Shedokhi and Secretary to the Treasury of Sri Lanka Dr. R.H.S Samaratunga signed the SR 263 million agreement for the Mahaweli Left Bank Basin Development and the Wayamba University/Township Development Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,111,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC